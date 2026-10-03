Pranavi, Kumkum Script Asian Games History

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pranavi Sharath Urs and Kumkum Anil Mohod after the two Indian athletes created history by winning gold medals in women’s individual golf and recurve archery, respectively, at the 2026 Asian Games. Pranavi became the first Indian to win the women’s individual golf gold medal at the Asian Games after producing an impressive performance at the Kasugai Country Club East Course. She finished with a 15-under 265 total across four rounds to secure the historic title. Entering the final round with a three-stroke advantage, Pranavi faced an early setback after a triple bogey on the third hole. She responded strongly with birdies on the sixth, 10th and 13th holes and completed the final round at even-par 70. Modi described her triumph as a moment that would be remembered in Indian sporting history and expressed hope that her achievement would encourage more youngsters to take up golf. Kumkum, meanwhile, became the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve archery gold medal at the Asian Games. The teenager defeated South Korea’s Yejin Oh in a dramatic final. With the contest tied 5-5 after five sets, the title was decided through a one-arrow shoot-off. Oh registered an eight before Kumkum responded with a 10 to clinch gold. The victory also earned India an individual quota place for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Modi praised Kumkum’s composure during the decisive shoot-off and wished her success in future competitions.