Poultry farmers plan Assembly protest on November 25

HUNSUR: Poultry farmers in Karnataka have announced a ‘Vidhana Soudha Chalo’ protest on November 25, demanding an increase in the poultry rearing charge to at least Rs 10 per kg. Gouripura Swaminayaka, district president of the Poultry Farmers’ Association, said farmers would stop accepting new chicks and supplying grown chickens to companies from the evening of November 25.

Speaking at a press conference in Hunsur, Swaminayaka said repeated appeals to ministers, MLAs and Animal Husbandry Department officials over the past six months had failed to resolve their concerns.

He said farmers were still receiving Rs 6.20 per kg, despite a sharp rise in the costs of poultry feed, labour and other operational expenses. Farmers raising around 15,000 birds were also finding it difficult to earn a reasonable income and pay workers’ wages.

Swaminayaka said the government had approved an interim rearing charge of Rs 10 per kg, but companies had not implemented it. He added that the association had approached Poultry Federation president Vijay several times, along with General Secretary Sridhar Reddy and other office-bearers, but had received no satisfactory response.

The farmers are demanding immediate implementation of the Rs 10 rate and a long-term increase to Rs 20 per kg to meet rising expenses.

He appealed to poultry farmers across Karnataka to join the November 25 protest and support the proposed suspension of chick acceptance and chicken supply.

District Coordinator Chandan, Secretary Srinivas and Director Lokesh attended the press conference.