Pollution-linked health claims rise 4.3 times

NEW DELHI: Pollution-related health insurance claims in India have increased more than fourfold in three years, with working professionals and senior citizens accounting for most claims, according to Policybazaar data.

The insurance aggregator reported that such claims rose 4.34 times between FY23 and FY26.

Interestingly, cardiovascular conditions accounted for the largest share of pollution-related claims at 43.5 per cent. Other respiratory infections contributed 35 per cent, followed by pneumonia at 11.2 per cent and bronchitis at 6 per cent.

Working professionals aged between 31 and 55 years accounted for 59 per cent of the claims, while senior citizens above 55 years contributed 31 per cent.

Delhi recorded the highest number of claims, followed by Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities together accounted for 55 per cent of the total claims, highlighting the growing impact of pollution beyond major metropolitan areas.

The data also showed that 56 per cent of annual claims in FY26 were recorded between October and March, when pollution levels generally rise in several regions.

The total claim amount increased 4.5 times between FY23 and FY26, while the average claim amount remained above FY23 levels.