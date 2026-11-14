Jaishankar: India-US trade deal nears completion

The proposed Modi-Trump meeting may boost trade negotiations and strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between India and the US.

NEW DELHI: India and the United States have resolved most issues in their proposed trade agreement, with negotiations nearing completion and a final deal expected soon, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit, Jaishankar said both countries had settled most concerns, including tariff-related matters. He described the negotiations as approaching the “finishing line” and expressed confidence that the remaining differences could be resolved.

He said some of the outstanding issues were not mainly on India’s side, indicating that more changes had taken place on the American side. However, discussions were continuing to address the remaining concerns before the agreement could be finalised.

The minister’s remarks come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to the United States next month for the G20 Summit. During the visit, Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit.

The proposed meeting could give the two leaders an opportunity to review the progress of the trade agreement and discuss the broader direction of India-US relations. The discussions may also help both countries strengthen economic and diplomatic ties.

The proposed trade pact is expected to improve trade relations, address tariff-related concerns and create greater opportunities for businesses in both countries. However, the final agreement will depend on resolving the remaining differences through ongoing discussions.

Jaishankar’s statement indicates that both sides have made considerable progress and are working towards completing the negotiations. He did not give a specific date for signing the agreement.