Piyush Goyal to lead business delegation to Egypt

NEW DELHI: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Egypt on November 15 and 16, leading a delegation of more than 130 business leaders and start-ups to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

During the two-day visit, Goyal and Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid Saleh, will co-chair the seventh session of the India-Egypt Joint Trade Committee (JTC) in Cairo on November 15, the Commerce Ministry said on Saturday.

The visit will include the India-Egypt Joint Business Council meeting and Business Forum, bringing together representatives from both countries to explore joint ventures, technology partnerships and investment opportunities. An India-Egypt Start-up Forum will also be organised to encourage cooperation between emerging businesses.

The ministerial-level JTC meeting will review bilateral trade and investment and discuss ways to expand the range of goods traded. Discussions will cover market access, trade barriers, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, engineering, textiles, fertilisers, renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Bilateral merchandise trade reached USD 5.04 billion during April-September 2026, registering 64 per cent growth compared with the same period last year.

India exported goods worth USD 3.87 billion to Egypt in FY 2025‑26, while imports stood at USD 2.60 billion.

Goyal will also meet senior Egyptian ministers and interact with business and financial institutions. Both countries will explore cooperation in manufacturing, infrastructure, ports, logistics and the Suez Canal Economic Zone.