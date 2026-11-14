Paytm shares hit 52-week high after RBI approval

NEW DELHI: Paytm shares touched a fresh 52-week high after the Reserve Bank of India granted in-principle approval to its subsidiary to operate digital wallets and other prepaid payment services.

Shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, rose to an intraday high of Rs 1,958.80 on Friday, surpassing the previous closing price of Rs 1,923.05.

In an exchange filing, the company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), received an RBI letter dated November 13, 2026, granting in-principle authorisation to issue and operate prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) in India.

The approval was granted under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, subject to compliance with RBI guidelines on prepaid payment instruments. PPSL will be able to offer digital wallets and other prepaid services after receiving final authorisation and a certificate of authorisation.

Meanwhile, Paytm reported strong financial results for the September quarter of FY27. Its consolidated profit after tax increased more than tenfold to Rs 225 crore from Rs 21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This marked its sixth consecutive profitable quarter.

Operating revenue grew 28 per cent to Rs 2,648 crore, while EBITDA increased 90 per cent to a record Rs 270 crore. The EBITDA margin reached 10 per cent for the first time.

For the first half of FY27, profit after tax rose to Rs 445 crore from Rs 144 crore a year earlier. Payment services revenue increased 25 per cent to Rs 1,434 crore.