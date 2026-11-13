Officials must coordinate to prevent SC/ST atrocities

RAICHUR: Preventing atrocities against members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is the responsibility of every government department, and officials must work together to ensure effective implementation of protective measures, Deputy Commissioner Poovitha S. said.

She was speaking while chairing a meeting of the District-Level SC/ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee on the Prevention of Atrocities at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Raichur.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to create awareness among the public about welfare schemes and facilities available through various government departments and development corporations. She instructed them to achieve their assigned targets within the stipulated time and finalise the beneficiary lists recommended by the committee.

She stressed that eligible beneficiaries must receive housing, educational and medical assistance under the Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) without delay. The selection process must be transparent, she said.

Compensation to victims of atrocities should be disbursed promptly. She also directed officials to give priority to providing basic facilities such as drinking water, roads and electricity in SC/ST colonies to ensure social justice.

She further instructed officials to hold regular meetings with representatives of different communities in identified villages to promote social harmony. Traditional drum announcements, known as Dangura, should be used to inform residents and encourage their participation.

District Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri said peace committee meetings were being held every Wednesday in different villages to promote communal harmony and peaceful coexistence. Similar meetings were organised at police stations every Sunday. He asked officials to bring to his notice any failure by police stations to conduct these meetings.

Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Krishna Shavantagera read out the proceedings of the previous meeting.

Raichur City Corporation Commissioner Jubin Mohapatra, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Hampanna Sajjan, Additional SP G. Harish, committee members, RIMS Director Dr. B.K. Ramesh, district-level officers and tahsildars attended the meeting.