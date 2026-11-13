Neglect threatens bird haven at Magadi lake

GADAG: Magadi Lake in Shirahatti taluk of Gadag district, known for attracting thousands of migratory birds every winter, is facing serious conservation concerns. The wetland, which welcomes birds travelling thousands of kilometres from regions such as Siberia, Mongolia and Central Asia, is an important winter habitat for several species.

The lake is particularly known for Bar-headed Geese, along with other waterbirds such as Brahminy Ducks, Pintails and ibises. Official records recognise Magadi Kere as a Ramsar wetland of international importance since February 2023. However, concerns have been raised over its changing condition and the need for better maintenance.

Weed growth a concern

The lake has reportedly been affected by low water levels and the spread of weeds and thorny bushes. The thick vegetation has reduced the open water space available for birds to land, rest and search for food. These conditions could affect the arrival and movement of migratory birds during the winter season.

The growth of water weeds has also been identified as a concern in reports on the lake’s conservation. Environmentalists have stressed the need for regular maintenance to protect its natural habitat.

Water pollution

Water pollution is another major concern. Reports of bird deaths near the lake have raised questions about the quality of water and the safety of the surrounding environment.

Contaminated water and waste entering the lake could pose risks to its wildlife.

Open defecation adds to the problem

Despite efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission to improve sanitation, concerns have been raised about open defecation around the lake. Human waste and other pollutants can enter the water through rainwater runoff, affecting the wetland’s fragile ecosystem.

Call for action

The Forest Department and the local Gram Panchayat have an important role in protecting the lake. Regular removal of unwanted vegetation, water-quality monitoring, sanitation facilities and strict action against pollution are necessary.

Magadi Lake is a valuable natural treasure. Protecting it requires coordinated efforts from government departments and local residents to ensure that migratory birds continue to find a safe winter home.