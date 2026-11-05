Narayanaswamy questions Priyank Kharge's academic credentials

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Karnataka Legislative Council Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has criticised Minister Priyank Kharge over his “village idiot” remark against Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy. Narayanaswamy said the comment insulted people from rural areas and questioned Kharge's understanding of village life. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Narayanaswamy said he was also born in a village and had worked his way up to reach the Vidhana Soudha. Referring to Kumaraswamy's birthplace, Haradanahalli, he said people from villages should not be looked down upon. He alleged that Kharge's remark showed disrespect towards farmers and rural communities. Narayanaswamy said villagers played an important role in feeding the country and deserved respect. He also questioned why politicians who made such remarks sought votes from rural voters during elections. Questions Kharge's Understanding of Dalit Issues Narayanaswamy further criticised Kharge's comments on Dalit identity and the legacy of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. He questioned whether Kharge had personally experienced the hardships faced by Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities or participated in protests against injustices affecting them. He also referred to Ambedkar's academic achievements and challenged Kharge to publicly disclose his educational qualifications. Narayanaswamy questioned whether Kharge possessed the academic record and knowledge required to challenge others to debates. The BJP leader also said political power was temporary and urged Kharge to communicate respectfully with people from all backgrounds. Ambedkar's Education Becomes Part of Political Exchange Narayanaswamy invoked Ambedkar's scholarship, language skills and contribution to social justice while criticising Kharge. He also questioned the claim of having 32 academic degrees, which he attributed to Ambedkar's achievements. The remarks have added another chapter to the political exchange between Congress and BJP leaders following Kharge's comment against Kumaraswamy.