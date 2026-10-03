Mysuru's Pranavi scripts history on golf course

New Delhi Mysuru's Pranavi Urs created history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win a gold medal in the Asian Games, holding on to a slender one stroke lead in the final round to achieve the historic feat that also helped the country claim the team silver. The 23-year-old sent in three birdies at the Kasugai Country Club golf course in Aichi (Japan) to recover from a horrendous triple bogey on the third hole, which had wiped away her three-stroke overnight lead. With a final round score of even-par 70, she ended with a total of 15-under 265 for four days, a stroke ahead of the pack. Her performance also proved crucial to India's team silver, with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar joining her in the women's team event. Aditi shot 67 in the final round, while Diksha carded 77. The two best scores from the three-member team count towards the team medal, with India finishing at 14-under 546. China won gold with a total of 22-under 538. Pranavi's individual gold was India's first in Asian Games golf since Shiv Kapur won the men's individual title in 2002. She is now the first Indian woman to claim the top prize in the individual golf event at the continental Games. Pranavi was doused in water in celebration by her compatriots Aditi and Diksha after completing her final round. Yin, Ruoning -- the former world No.1 from China, claimed the silver medal and Singapore's Shannon Tan who carded a 68 and had a bogey five at the first play-off hole and had to settle for bronze. Pranavi was candid while admitting that she realised that she had become India's first woman golfer to win the Asiad gold only after eventual bronze-winner Shannon congratulated her. Recalling those final moments on the 18th green, Pranavi said, "I honestly didn't know I won until Shannon said, 'Well done'. So yeah, I mean, I just knew it was either a putt to win or a putt to force a play-off. All I wanted to do was obviously hole the putt. So I'm glad I could do it." "The first will always be the first, and I've always had that motto growing up and I'm just glad I could do it. So yeah, like I said, IGPL was good, but this gold beats it. Pranavi Urs, Indian golfer" Who is Pranavi Urs? Born on April 15, 2003, in Mysuru, Karnataka, Pranavi started playing golf at six, inspired by her father and brother. She rose through the ranks of the junior and amateur circuits, notably winning the 2018 Singha World Junior Championship in Thailand and the All India Junior Girls Championship, before turning professional in 2020. Representing India at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, she narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in the women's team event. Since then, Pranavi has established herself on the international circuit, competing in events like the Ladies European Tour (LET) and finishing third at the 2024 Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana. Now a prominent IGPL star, her groundbreaking achievement came at the 2025 IGPL Invitational Mumbai, where she became the first Indian woman to win a professional open-field tournament against male golfers. IGPL is also NDTV's partner for the Golf Pro-AM-a tournament in which Pranavi's fiance, Karandeep, is an active participant. Pranavi was conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award by the Government of India in 2023 and was included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core Group in January 2022 for customised support towards her Olympic preparation. With her historic win in Aichi-Nagoya, she has now achieved what no Indian woman golfer before her could, cementing her status as a true legend of the sport.

Momentous milestone Event: Asian Games 2026 Venue: Kasugai Country Club (East Course), Japan. Athlete: Pranavi Sharath Urs (23) from Mysuru, Karnataka. Winning score: 15-under 265 Historic gold: Pranavi Urs becomes the first Indian woman golfer to win an individual gold medal at the Asian Games. Resilient finish: Despite an early triple bogey on the third hole, she carded an even-par 70 in the final round at the Kasugai Country Club East Course to win by one stroke. Team silver: Her performance helped propel India to a silver medal in the women's team event alongside teammates Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. Breaking the drought: India's first golf gold medal at the Asian Games since Shiv Kapur's men's individual victory in 2002.