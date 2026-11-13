Mangaluru-Bengaluru rail electrification project reaches completion

MANGALURU: The electrification of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru railway line has been completed, marking a significant milestone in improving railway infrastructure and connectivity between coastal Karnataka and the state capital.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the completion of the electrification work and also sanctioned a grant of ₹94 crore for the development of Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

The electrification project is expected to improve railway operations along the important Mangaluru-Bengaluru corridor. The transition to electric traction is expected to reduce dependence on diesel-powered locomotives, improve operational efficiency and contribute to more sustainable railway transportation.

The completion of electrification is particularly significant for passengers and businesses in the coastal region, as the railway route serves as an important connection between Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru. Improved railway infrastructure is also expected to support economic activities, trade and tourism.

Meanwhile, the allocation of ₹94 crore for Mangaluru Central Railway Station is expected to provide a major boost to the development of railway facilities in the coastal city. The proposed investment reflects the Railways’ focus on upgrading important stations and improving passenger amenities.

Mangaluru Central is an important railway terminal serving passengers travelling to different parts of Karnataka and neighbouring states. Its development is expected to strengthen the city’s position as a major transportation hub.

The announcements are significant for Dakshina Kannada district, which has long sought improvements in railway connectivity and infrastructure. Completion of electrification, along with the proposed station development works, is expected to contribute to better railway services and improved travel facilities.

The developments mark an important step towards strengthening railway infrastructure in coastal Karnataka and enhancing connectivity with Bengaluru.