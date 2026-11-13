Magadi committee plans multi-location free health camps

MAGADI: The Kempegowda Development Committee will organise its 517th Kempegowda Jayanthi celebrations, along with its 13th mega free health check-up and surgical camp and voluntary blood donation drive, at five locations in Magadi taluk from November 15.

Announcing the programme at the committee’s central office in Hosapete, State President H.M. Krishnamurthy said the initiative aims to ensure that people do not suffer due to a lack of medical treatment. He said more than 4,000 people had undergone surgeries through the committee’s previous camps and urged the public to make use of the facilities.

The camps will be held on November 15 at Kuduru, November 22 at Thippasandra, November 29 at G.K.B.M.S. School in Magadi, December 6 at Gejjagaruguppe and December 13 at Kootagal.

Medical services will include women’s health check-ups, heart screenings, eye examinations, ENT consultations and tests for diabetes and blood pressure. Free surgeries will be provided for eligible patients requiring treatment for piles, hernia, appendicitis, gallbladder stones and urinary bladder stones.

Participants have been asked to bring previous medical records and BPL, Yashaswini or Ayushman cards. Food, transport, drinking water and restroom facilities will be arranged for around 2,000 people.

Former Taluk Panchayat member C. Jayaramu said Krishnamurthy had been organising social welfare activities, including health camps and mass weddings, for 27 years. He added that a mobile medical unit worth Rs 3.50 crore would be available at Kuduru for diagnosis and treatment.

Mahantaswamiji of Gadduge Matha, Siddaraju Swamiji and Shivananda Swamiji are expected to attend. Several local leaders were also present when the invitation was released.