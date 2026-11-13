Leaders back Bangaremma Dodamani for ZP polls

HUNASHALA: Maiboob Mujawar, a leader from the Hunashala Zilla Panchayat constituency, said Bangaremma Dodamani’s work for farmers and economically weaker sections of rural society had earned her public support.

In a press release, Mujawar said Dodamani had been inspired by the teachings of the Basavadi Sharanas and Sufi saints. Since becoming Hunashala Gram Panchayat president in 2021, she had worked on improving healthcare facilities, controlling dengue, ensuring drinking water supply to remote villages, developing Hunashala lake and helping farmers access seeds and fertilisers on time.

Ahead of the proposed 2026 Zilla Panchayat elections, her priorities include desilting lakes, streams and canals, providing cold storage facilities, establishing Raitha Samparka Bhavanas and improving roads leading to agricultural fields.

She is also expected to focus on employment opportunities for agricultural labourers, veterinary clinics, cattle watering facilities and the protection of grazing lands.

Mujawar, along with Mallanagowda Patil, Sanjayya Hiremath, Mahesh Pattar, Prakash Vaddar and Prashanth Kumar, expressed support for Dodamani. They said they would work for her victory irrespective of which political party gives her a ticket.

They described her as a leader committed to serving people across communities.