Kuvempu University holds 71st Kannada Rajyotsava celebration

SHANKARAGHATTA: Renowned film actor and Bharatanatyam artiste Dr. Sridhar has stressed the importance of preserving Kannada culture, language and traditions while embracing modernity.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the Kannada Bharati department of Kuvempu University at Basava Sabhabhavana on Friday.

Dr. Sridhar said adopting modern lifestyles should not mean forgetting one’s cultural roots, heritage and values. He urged people to protect and promote Kannada language, literature and traditions. He added that literature and art provide students with knowledge, happiness and valuable life experiences. He also stressed the importance of understanding India’s intellectual heritage through Kannada literature.

Expressing concern over the growing influence of Western lifestyles, food habits, clothing and customs, he encouraged people to value indigenous knowledge and traditions.

Kannada at home

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharath Ananthamurthy said some people in cities such as Bengaluru consider speaking Kannada a sign of inferiority. He stressed that economic strength among Kannadigas is important for the growth and preservation of the language.

Writer Savita Nagabhushan urged parents to encourage children to learn Kannada at home and develop an understanding of Karnataka’s language and culture.

Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. R. Thimmarayappa, Kannada Bharati Director Dr. Nellikatte S. Siddesh, Yugadharma Ramanna, Deans Prof. Chandrashekhar, Prof. S.K. Narasimhamurthy and Prof. Gajanan Prabhu B., USMR College Principal Prof. S.M. Muthayya, faculty members, staff and students attended the programme.