Kumaraswamy says Priyank's remark insults farming community

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday criticised Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge over his “village idiot” remark, saying it insulted farmers and people living in rural areas. The controversy began after Priyank Kharge called Kumaraswamy a “village idiot” while responding to the Union Minister's criticism of his handling of the Home Department. Kharge had also accused Kumaraswamy of making allegations regularly. Reacting to the statement, Kumaraswamy said the remark would not affect him personally but argued that using such language showed disrespect towards the farming community. He said farmers who work hard to cultivate land and provide food to the country deserved respect. He alleged that the Congress leader's words portrayed villagers and farmers as uneducated or foolish. Kumaraswamy also questioned the Congress leadership over the remark and demanded an explanation from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Priyank Kharge's father. He asked what respect the Congress party had shown towards farmers and said its leadership should respond to the farming community. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), launched a campaign titled “Yes, I am a village idiot. What's the big deal?” Party MLAs also joined the campaign in support of Kumaraswamy. The exchange has added to the political dispute between the two leaders, which began with disagreements over the handling of the Home Department and allegations linked to an investigation into an alleged sting operation involving former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Kumaraswamy is the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, while Priyank Kharge holds Karnataka's Home portfolio, along with Information Technology and Biotechnology and E-Governance.