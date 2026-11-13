KPSC exam in Vijayapura under tight security arrangements

VIJAYAPURA: The district administration and police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Gazetted Probationers Group A and B preliminary examination scheduled for Nov 15.

A total of 8,117 candidates will appear for the examination at 20 centres across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Anand K. announced the arrangements at a press conference on Friday, stating that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure a transparent and malpractice-free examination.

Live webcasting

Question papers have been secured in the district treasury and will be transported to examination centres through eight designated routes under police escort. They will reach the centres at least one hour before the examination. CCTV cameras have been installed in examination halls and strong rooms, while live webcasting will cover all 20 centres. The footage will be monitored from a control room at the Zilla Panchayat office.

Candidates’ identities and attendance will be verified through facial recognition technology. Strict frisking will be conducted, and mobile phones, bags, books and electronic devices will not be permitted inside examination halls. Mobile signal jammers have also been installed.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions, from 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm. An additional fifth option, ‘Do not know the answer’, has been introduced in the OMR sheets, with five extra minutes provided for marking it. Three copies of the OMR sheets will be maintained, and the original will be scanned immediately after the examination.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS have been imposed within 200 metres of examination centres. Cyber cafes, photocopy shops and coaching centres in these restricted areas must remain closed.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said armed police personnel would escort question paper vehicles. Special arrangements have been made for candidates wearing religious attire, who must report two-and-a-half hours early for verification. ENT specialists will also be deployed at every centre.

Police are monitoring social media platforms to prevent rumours and fake news. Legal action will be taken against those spreading misinformation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Audram and Deputy Director of School Education Manjunath Guledagudda were present.