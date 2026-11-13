Koppal cooperative leader selected for Sahakara Ratna

KOPPAL: Senior theatre artist and cooperative leader Halayya Hudejali of Koppal district has been selected for the state-level ‘Sahakara Ratna’ award presented by the Karnataka State Cooperative Federation Ltd.

According to the Federation’s Managing Director, the award will be presented by Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at a ceremony in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 14. Cooperation Minister Lakshman Savadi will also attend the programme.

Hudejali has been selected in recognition of his contributions to the cooperative sector. Several cooperative organisations and members of the theatre community in Koppal have welcomed his selection and congratulated him.

Following the announcement, several well-wishers met Hudejali in Koppal and felicitated him. His wife, Shakuntala Hudejali, former General Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Women’s Wing, was also present.

Hudejali expressed gratitude to the cooperative sector’s leadership and the Federation’s governing board for selecting him for the honour.