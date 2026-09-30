Kohli Roars Back to No. 2 in ODI Rankings

NEW DELHI Virat Kohli moved up to second place in the latest ODI batting rankings after his unbeaten 139 against the West Indies in the first ODI. His 55th ODI century and 86th international hundred across formats earned him a rating of 796, according to the ICC rankings. Kohli climbed one place and now trails teammate Shubman Gill, who retained the top position after also scoring a century in the same match. Gill leads with 816 rating points. New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell remains third with 794 points, preventing an all-India top three, while former captain Rohit Sharma is fourth with 719 points. Elsewhere, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis climbed three places to a career-best seventh with 674 points after his 121 in Leeds. England’s Harry Brook moved one place to 11th with 650 points following a half-century at The Oval. Brook is now three rating points behind Ireland’s Harry Tector, who has 653. In South Africa, Temba Bavuma’s century against Australia helped him jump 10 places to 32nd with 556 points. Matthew Breetzke continued his rise, moving up 19 places to 21st with 607 points. David Miller also returned to the rankings at 41st after scoring 142 off 93 balls in the second ODI. Kohli’s latest ranking rise follows another significant scoring milestone in his ODI career, while Gill’s own century strengthened his hold on the top position. The latest list also reflects notable movements by batters across several teams, with performances in recent matches producing changes throughout the rankings. The updated rankings underline the impact of recent performances, with centuries and substantial scores driving movements among leading ODI batters in the latest list following recent matches around the world this week.