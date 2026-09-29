Nagoya Aashima Ahlawat described her Asian Games team silver medal as a dream fulfilled after India finished second in the women’s trap team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Games on Tuesday. Aashima, Neeru Dhanda and Manisha Keer combined for a score of 328 at the Aichi Prefecture General Shooting Gallery to secure the silver medal. China won gold with 346, while Kuwait finished third with 325. For Aashima, the medal marked a significant milestone in a rapid shooting career that began only in 2021. She joined the junior Indian shooting team in 2023 before moving into the senior setup in 2025. The Indian trio produced their performance in challenging rainy conditions. Aashima said the weather ultimately helped India because the shooters were accustomed to competing and training in similar conditions at home. The Indian shooters remained composed as several competitors struggled with the rain, allowing the team to move from bronze position to silver. Aashima said the achievement was particularly meaningful because winning an Asian Games medal had been one of her ambitions since she began shooting. The silver follows her success at the Asian Championships, where she won an individual bronze and team gold. Barely a year into her senior career, Aashima has now added an Asian Games medal to her growing collection. Despite the achievement, her immediate priority is returning home to Delhi and celebrating with her family and friends. Asked who she would dedicate the medal to, Aashima gave a simple answer — her mother.

"This medal means a lot to me. When I started shooting, I always wanted to join an Asian Games team and win a medal." - Aashima Ahlawat (Indian trap shooter) "We survived this weather and jumped from bronze to silver. So, it’s a very good feeling." - Aashima Ahlawat (Indian trap shooter) "We didn’t choke because of this weather. We pushed in this weather and we got a silver medal." - Aashima Ahlawat (Indian trap shooter) "I am waiting to reach Delhi. To meet my family and friends." - Aashima Ahlawat (Indian trap shooter)