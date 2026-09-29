Dubai India’s left-arm spinner Sree Charani has created history by achieving the highest-ever rating in the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings, reaching 817 points after her impressive performances in Japan. Already ranked No. 1 among T20I bowlers, Charani surpassed the previous record of 806 points held by Australia’s Megan Schutt, which was set in November 2018. Charani played a key role in India’s successful campaigns in the Asia Cup and Asian Games. During the Asia Cup, she claimed 12 wickets, including outstanding figures of 4/20 against Sri Lanka in the final. Her spell helped India secure a 72-run victory and win the tournament for the eighth time. Her form continued at the Asian Games. Charani produced career-best figures of 4/10 against Japan as India progressed to the semifinals. She later took two wickets in the gold-medal match against Sri Lanka, which India won by 147 runs, lifting her rating to a record 817 points. India’s Deepti Sharma also moved up the T20I Bowling Rankings after taking three wickets in the Asian Games final. She now occupies second place with 754 points, while England’s Sophie Ecclestone is third with 723. Smriti Mandhana returned to the top five of the T20I Batting Rankings after scoring 79 in the Asian Games final. In the ODI rankings, West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews rose three places to fourth after her record 182 against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe’s Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa and Francisca Chipare also made significant gains, while West Indies bowlers Ashmini Munisar and Aaliyah Alleyne climbed in the rankings.