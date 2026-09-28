Nagoya India’s campaign in the women’s doubles tennis event at the Asian Games 2026 ended in the opening round on Monday after Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale lost to Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Yulia Putintseva in a closely fought three-set contest in Nagoya. The Indian pair made a promising start, taking the opening set 7-5 after a competitive battle. However, Danilina and Putintseva responded strongly in the second set, securing a 6-3 victory to level the match and force a deciding match tie-break. The Kazakh combination maintained its composure when the contest reached its decisive stage, winning the match tie-break 10-5 to complete the comeback and progress to the next round. The defeat brought an early end to India’s women’s doubles campaign, although neither Raina nor Bhosale has left the tournament. Both players are also entered in the mixed doubles draw and will have another opportunity to continue their Asian Games campaign. Putintseva’s experience on the international circuit, including regular appearances on the WTA Tour, provided the Kazakh pair with valuable composure during the crucial stages. Elsewhere, Sumit Nagal’s men’s singles campaign remains undecided after rain interrupted his opening-round match against South Korea’s Hong Seongchan. Nagal was leading 3-2 when play was suspended. The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday, giving Nagal another opportunity to complete the contest and advance in the tournament. Nagal comes into the Asian Games after a difficult Davis Cup tie in Seoul, where he lost both of his singles matches against South Korean opponents. With the women’s doubles challenge over, India’s tennis campaign now turns towards the mixed doubles events and Nagal’s rescheduled singles contest.