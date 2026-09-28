Nagoya Seema Kaliramna narrowly missed a medal in the women’s discus at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, finishing fourth despite producing a personal best of 59.88 metres in a fiercely contested final. The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist needed a major effort in the closing rounds after slipping out of the medal positions. She delivered her best throw of the competition in the penultimate round, improving her previous personal best of 59.73m by 15 centimetres. However, the effort was not enough to take her back into the top three. Kaliramna opened with 53.67m before making a significant improvement with her second attempt, throwing 58.40m and briefly moving into the bronze-medal position. Thailand’s Subenrat Insaeng soon overtook her with 58.53m and then produced a decisive personal-best throw of 61.43m, becoming the first athlete in the competition to cross the 60m mark. China’s Jiang Zhichao also found her best effort late, recording 62.25m to move into second place. Kaliramna responded with 59.88m but remained fourth. She came close again with her final attempt, registering 59.81m, but could not change the standings. China’s Feng Bin won gold with 63.69m, while Jiang took silver and Insaeng secured bronze. The result ended India’s women’s discus podium run dating back to 1998. India has previously won Asian Games gold in the event through Neelam Jaswant Singh in 2002 and Seema Punia in 2014. Despite missing the podium, Kaliramna left the competition with a new personal benchmark. Her 59.88m throw was the best effort of her career and came on the Asian Games stage. Sanya Yadav finished eighth with 49.90m. "Finishing fourth is disappointing, but I am happy that I improved my personal best and came very close to the 60-metre mark." - Seema Kaliramna (Indian discus thrower) "I gave everything in my final attempts and tried to fight back for a medal, but the competition was very strong." - Seema Kaliramna (Indian discus thrower) "Breaking my personal best twice on the Asian Games stage gives me confidence to keep working towards crossing the 60-metre barrier." - Seema Kaliramna (Indian discus thrower)