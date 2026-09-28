Nishio Indian boxer Priya Ghanghas assured herself of a medal in the women’s 60kg category after defeating Tajikistan’s Mijgona Samadova 5-0 in the quarterfinals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Monday. Priya had to fight back after trailing 2-3 at the end of the opening round. The Indian responded strongly in the second and third rounds, dominating the exchanges and securing unanimous victories in both to book her place in the semifinals and guarantee at least a bronze medal. Both boxers began cautiously before increasing the intensity. Samadova, a bronze medallist at the Hangzhou Games in the 57kg category, landed several punches during the opening round, while Priya also found her target during the final 90 seconds. The Tajik boxer eventually edged the round 3-2. Priya became more aggressive in the second round, connecting with effective combinations. Samadova was also handed a point penalty, helping the Indian secure a 5-0 round victory. The Tajik boxer came out aggressively in the final round, looking to overturn the contest. Priya remained composed, finding opportunities when Samadova moved onto the back foot. She again won the round 5-0. All five judges ruled in Priya’s favour. Three judges scored the bout 29-27, while two scored it 30-26. Priya will face China’s Yang Chengyu in Wednesday’s semifinal. Chengyu is a two-time World Championship medallist, with a gold in 2023 and bronze in 2025. Priya’s medal is India’s fifth confirmed boxing medal at the Games. Earlier, Lovlina Borgohain, Ankush Panghal and Parveen Hooda had also secured medals in their respective categories.