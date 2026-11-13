Karwar opens Aadhaar Seva Kendra for residents

KARWAR: A new Aadhaar Seva Kendra has been inaugurated at Konekarwada in Karwar to provide various Aadhaar-related services under one roof. Additional Deputy Commissioner Sajid Mulla said the centre would make enrolment, corrections and updates easier for residents of Uttara Kannada district.

He was speaking after inaugurating the centre, established by the Bengaluru Regional Office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), on the ground floor of Virat Apartments at Konekarwada on Friday.

Earlier, residents depended on Gram One centres, Karnataka One centres, banks and post offices for Aadhaar services. The new centre is expected to reduce delays and help people resolve issues that could not be addressed at other facilities.

The centre will provide new Aadhaar enrolment, demographic corrections, biometric updates, photograph changes and grievance redressal services. Complaints requiring further attention will be forwarded to the UIDAI Regional Office in Bengaluru.

The centre has four enrolment kits and will function from 9 am to 5.30 pm, seven days a week. It also has wheelchair-accessible entry, accessible restrooms and facilities for handling public grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajid Mulla instructed the staff to address public queries patiently and provide services in accordance with UIDAI regulations. He also directed them to remain vigilant against any misuse of Aadhaar services.

The facility is expected to benefit employees of NPCIL Kaiga, Seabird, Grasim Industries and West Coast Paper Mills, besides the general public. Residents have been encouraged to make use of the services.

UIDAI Director Manoj Kumar, Bengaluru Regional Office Manager Mohammad Musab, Centre Manager Raghavendra K., District Aadhaar Consultant Mahabaleshwar Desai, BLS International Regional Head Naresh Thumma, Operations Manager Anvay Naik and other staff members attended the inauguration.

Appointments can be booked at bookappointment.uidai.gov.in. BLS International will manage the centre’s daily operations under UIDAI supervision. The initiative aims to make Aadhaar services more accessible and convenient for people across the district.