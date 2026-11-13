Jain seer’s Sallekhana protest over board

HUBBALLI: Rashtrasant Gunadharanandi Maharaj has announced a unique protest through the observance of Sallekhana Vrat, demanding the establishment of a Jain Dharma Nigam Board by the Karnataka government.

The Maharaj expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s response to the demand for setting up a separate board for the welfare and development of the Jain community. He said the community’s demand had not received the necessary attention from the state government.

The proposed protest through Sallekhana Vrat has drawn attention to the community’s demand and the ongoing discussions surrounding the establishment of the Jain Dharma Nigam Board.

Sallekhana is a traditional Jain religious practice involving a gradual renunciation of food and other worldly attachments, undertaken under specific spiritual circumstances. The announcement has raised concerns among followers and members of the Jain community.

The Maharaj has reportedly decided to pursue this course as part of a public movement to press the government to act on the demand.

The community is seeking a dedicated institutional mechanism to address its welfare, educational, social and developmental needs.

Further details about the government’s response, the proposed programme and the next course of action are awaited.