ITC gives desks to Hunsur government school

HUNSUR: Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda said ITC is supporting government schools by providing desks to improve students’ learning environment.

Speaking at the Government Higher Primary School in Manchabayanahalli during the distribution of desks, he appreciated the company’s contribution to education through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

As part of its efforts, ITC donated 30 desks to the school to improve its infrastructure. The company had earlier supported the school by constructing a modern toilet facility and providing a water filter.

The MLA thanked ITC General Manager Venu Praveen Kumar, Marketing Manager Manoj and Field Assistant Chikka Malegowda for their support.

Social workers Harave Sridhar, Satish Papanna and Honnappa Rao Kalinge, Headmaster, teachers, SDMC President Krishna Naik, Siddaraju, Imtiaz Pasha, Ganapathi Mahadeva Naik and other villagers attended the programme.