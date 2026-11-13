Hirebenur farmers block sugar factory gate, demand ₹3,600 a tonne

VIJAYAPURA: Sugarcane growers of Hirebenur village in Indi taluk have launched a protest demanding a price of ₹3,600 per tonne for their produce.

They have warned the sugar factory management that operations will not be allowed to begin until their demand is accepted.

Thorns at the gate

As part of the agitation, farmers placed thorny bushes at the factory gate, blocking entry and preventing the commencement of operations. Through this protest, they are putting pressure on the management to announce a remunerative price for the sugarcane supplied by them.

The protesting farmers said they were facing serious financial difficulties due to the increase in cultivation expenses. The cost of agricultural inputs, shortage of farm labourers and rising transportation charges had added to their burden, making sugarcane cultivation increasingly expensive.

They said farmers had invested substantial amounts of money and effort in growing the crop, but the price offered for their produce was not sufficient to cover the rising cost of cultivation. This had affected their income and made it difficult for them to manage their agricultural and household expenses.

The growers urged the sugar factory management to understand their difficulties and announce ₹3,600 per tonne as the fair price for sugarcane. They maintained that farmers should receive a reasonable return for their hard work and investment.

The farmers have made it clear that they will not withdraw the protest unless the management responds positively to their demand. They also warned that the factory would not be permitted to start operations until the requested price is announced.

The protest has brought the sugarcane pricing issue to the forefront in Hirebenur. With farmers standing firm on their demand and the factory’s operations affected, the dispute may continue until an agreement is reached between the growers and the management.