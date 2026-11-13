Gadag man sponsors free eye surgeries for six on 58th birthday

GADAG: Turning a birthday celebration into an act of social service, Vishnu Aravatagi, a member of the Taruna Sangha of Betageri SSK Samaj, facilitated free eye surgeries for six needy people on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

18 years of service

The surgeries were performed at Chapekar Hospital in Gadag on November 5. With this initiative, Aravatagi has continued a humanitarian service that he has been pursuing for the past 18 years. So far, he has helped 114 people undergo free eye surgeries.

His initiative aims to support poor and middle-class families who struggle to afford treatment for eye-related ailments. Instead of spending on elaborate birthday celebrations, he has chosen to dedicate the occasion to helping people regain their eyesight.

Praise from the community

Betageri SSK Dasara Festival Committee Chairman Suresh Merawade appreciated Aravatagi’s efforts, describing his service to underprivileged people as an exemplary initiative. He expressed hope that the humanitarian activity would continue in the coming years.

Ganesh Pawar, a member of the SSK Taruna Sangha, said Aravatagi was always willing to help people irrespective of their religion or financial background. He also appreciated the support extended by Aravatagi’s wife, Rekha, children and other family members.

Sri Kalika Temple President Sridhar Konnur said the initiative, which has continued for nearly 18 years, was an inspiration to society. He described providing eyesight to needy people as a meaningful way of celebrating birthdays.

Several community members, including Hiralalasa Bakale, Bhimasenasa Rayabagi, Madhusa Merawade, Narsingasa Merawade, Raju Basava and others, were present.

Through his sustained efforts, Aravatagi has demonstrated how personal celebrations can become opportunities to serve society and bring hope into the lives of others.