Gadag hosts district-level Children’s Science Congress

GADAG: The district-level National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) was organised jointly by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology, Gadag Zilla Panchayat and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Gadag, to encourage scientific thinking, creativity and innovation among students.

Inaugurating the programme, B.F. Aravatagi, senior lecturer at DIET, highlighted the importance of developing scientific curiosity and research-oriented thinking among children. He said the congress provided an opportunity to identify and encourage the hidden talents of young students.

M.H. Savadatti, science teacher and technical assistant at the Office of the Deputy Director, explained the objectives of the congress. Initiated in 1993 under the National Council for Science and Technology Communication, the programme provides a platform for children aged between 10 and 17 to explore local issues through scientific methods.

He said the initiative promotes experiential learning, scientific temper, equal opportunities and awareness about sustainable development.

DIET lecturer G.D. Dasara shared scientific information about the uses of different plants and the gases they release. He said such programmes help develop curiosity, creativity, questioning skills and innovative thinking among students.

Students representing various taluks of Gadag district presented their scientific projects, demonstrating their research skills and innovative ideas. The projects were evaluated by Mulki Gowdra of the Government Pre-University College and Mubashirin Dambala of the Morarji Residential Pre-University College.

Manjunath and Basavaraj from the Gadag Zilla Panchayat were present.

In the results, Nidhi A. and Harshitha V. Janmani of CDO English Medium High School, Gadag, secured first place. Malatesh Basavaraja Mallur and Mahantagowda Sanganagowda Patil of Bright Horizon English Medium High School, Kalasapura, Gadag Rural, won second place.

The programme began with a prayer by Kalavathi Hoolageri. Savadatti welcomed the gathering, compered the event and proposed the vote of thanks.