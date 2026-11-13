Gadag holds rally to promote legal child adoption

GADAG: Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sreedhara said the main objective of Adoption Awareness Month is to provide orphaned, abandoned and surrendered children with a safe and permanent family environment.

He was speaking after flagging off a district-level awareness rally at the District Administration Complex on Friday. The programme was jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Directorate of Child Protection, District Legal Services Authority, Women and Child Development Department, District Police and District Child Protection Unit.

The rally carried the message, “Follow the legal adoption process instead of seeking alternative methods.” The Deputy Commissioner said growing up in a family environment was important for children’s overall development. Legal adoption provides children with family care and gives prospective parents an opportunity to welcome a child into their family.

C.S. Shivanagoudra, Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, said illegal adoption and the sale of children were punishable offences. He stressed that adoption must follow the procedures prescribed under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and applicable adoption regulations.

He urged people not to abandon unwanted or distressed infants in unsafe places. Instead, they should use government-established ‘Mamathiya Thottilu’ (cradles of care) centres to ensure children’s safety and protection.

A pledge marking Adoption Awareness Month was administered, and awareness posters were released during the programme.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mukul Jain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Duragesh K.R., Women and Child Development Deputy Director Radha Mannur, District Child Protection Officer Jayashree R., Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Jayadevi Kavalur and other officials attended.

The rally proceeded from the District Administration Complex to Tipu Circle, where participants formed a human chain and took the adoption awareness pledge.

Mallappa Hosahalli welcomed the gathering, compered the programme and proposed the vote of thanks.