Deepak Punia Secures Wrestling Bronze

Nagoya India’s Deepak Punia secured the bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 97kg category at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Mongolia’s Gankhuyag Ganbaatar 2-1 in a closely contested medal bout in Nagoya on Saturday. Punia, who won silver in the 86kg category at the 2023 Asian Games, added another medal to his collection after a disciplined performance in a low-scoring contest. He established a 2-0 advantage in the opening period and then defended his lead effectively after Ganbaatar reduced the deficit by one point. The Indian wrestler had begun his campaign with a commanding victory over China’s Zhou Junpeng before advancing to the semifinals after Hong Kong’s Li Wui Fung Vincent failed to appear for their quarterfinal bout. In the semifinal, Punia fought Uzbekistan’s Sherzod Poyonov in a tight contest but narrowly lost 8-9. Punia recovered from that disappointment to finish on the podium, securing India’s medal in the 97kg freestyle division. His bronze also adds to a significant day for Indian men’s freestyle wrestling at the Games. Earlier, Aman Sehrawat won gold in the 57kg category, becoming the first Indian to win an Asian Games gold in that division. Sujeet Kalkal also captured gold in the 65kg category after a dramatic comeback victory. Aman’s triumph, alongside Sujeet’s gold and Punia’s bronze, marked a strong showing for India’s freestyle wrestlers in Nagoya. Punia’s latest medal further extends his Asian Games record after his silver-winning campaign in 2023.