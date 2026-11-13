Cooperative Week celebrations begin in Chitradurga today

CHITRADURGA: The 73rd All India Cooperative Week celebrations will be inaugurated today (November 14) at 11 am at JM Comforts Hall in JSR Layout on Davanagere Road in Chitradurga.

The programme is being jointly organised by the Department of Cooperation, Karnataka State Cooperative Federation, District Cooperative Union, District Central Cooperative Bank and District Souharda Cooperative Federation, along with local cooperative societies and banks.

T. Raghumurthy, Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Tribes and Chitradurga District In-charge Minister, will inaugurate the event. MP Govind M. Karjol will pay floral tributes to the pioneers of the cooperative movement. MLA K.C. Veerendra and MLCs K.S. Naveen and D.T. Srinivas will honour senior cooperators and outstanding cooperative societies.

H.N. Thippeswamy, president of the District Cooperative Union, will preside over the programme. Several cooperative sector representatives and officials from the district and Shivamogga will attend.

The event will focus on creating a supportive environment, adopting technology and providing skill-based professional services to strengthen cooperative institutions.

Retired Principal Dr C. Channakeshava will deliver a lecture on “The Role of Cooperative Institutions in Sustainable Development and Growth.”