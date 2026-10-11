Conflicts, debt take dominate at IMF-World Bank meetings

BANGKOK Global financial leaders have converged in Thailand for the annual International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings, where discussions are heavily overshadowed by an escalating Middle East conflict, severe energy supply shocks, and soaring sovereign debt burdens. The ongoing war involving the US, Israel, and Iran—now stretching into its eighth month—has locked down critical trade corridors like the Strait of Hormuz, shutting off nearly twenty percent of global oil supplies. This disruption has triggered unprecedented strains on international markets, compounding inflationary pressures and slowing down global economic growth. Notably absent from the high-profile gathering is US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whose decision to dispatch deputies while handling domestic obligations has drawn frustration from international counterparts amid geopolitical friction over the Iran conflict and US sanctions on the International Criminal Court. World Bank President Ajay Banga warned that compounding risks, including soaring diesel prices, climbing fertilizer costs, and a looming extreme El Niño weather phenomenon, are severely hitting vulnerable economies. Although emergency reserve releases have temporarily cushioned the blow, accessible commercial storage is dwindling rapidly, making energy markets increasingly fragile. Meanwhile, the IMF highlighted that global public debt has reached historic highs not seen since World War Two, projected to surpass one hundred percent of global GDP before 2030. Emerging markets and low-income nations face a brutal convergence of high interest rates, capital outflows, and crushing debt-servicing costs that devour over ten percent of public revenues on average. Despite calls from developing nations, diplomats report little appetite among major economies to revive pandemic-era debt relief moratoria. Critics argue that stringent IMF program conditionalities risk forcing painful austerity measures and public unrest, threatening the institution's long-term relevance. As policymakers grapple with these intersecting crises, the meetings underscore a stark reality: national security and international finance are now inextricably linked in a volatile global landscape.