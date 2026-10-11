Draft reservation List for Zilla and Taluk panchayats published

CH NEWS YADGIR The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has published a draft reservation notification for 27 Zilla Panchayat constituencies and 92 Taluk Panchayat seats across six taluks in Yadgir district.The notification provides an opportunity for the public to submit objections to the proposed reservation roster within 10 days. Objections, along with supporting documents, must reach the Secretary of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in person or by post before 5 pm on October 19, according to the notification. The draft reservation list covers the Hunasagi, Surpur, Shahapur, Wadagera, Yadgir and Gurmitkal Taluk Panchayats. The proposed reservations include seats for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes Category A (OBC-A) and the general category, with several seats reserved for women. The draft list earmarks 27 Zilla Panchayat constituencies, including Arakera (J), Vajjal, Rajanakollur, Kodekal, Narayanapur, Devatkal, Khanapur (SH), Peth Ammapur, Naganur, Yalagi, Vanadurg, Sagar, Rastapur, Shirwal, Gogi (K), Tumakuru, Wadagera (Naikal), Haiyal (B), Yaragol, Hattikuni, Ramasamudra, Balichakra, Saidapur, Gajarakot, Kandakur, Baddepalli and Konkal.According to the draft roster, 14 seats are allotted to the general category, seven to Scheduled Castes, four to Scheduled Tribes and two to Backward Classes Category A. No seat has been allotted to Backward Classes Category B. Of the 27 Zilla Panchayat seats, 14 are reserved for women, as indicated by the figures in brackets in the draft notification. The proposed reservations cover the following six taluks for Taluk Panchayat. Surpur: The list includes Malla (B), Yalagi, Yaktapur, Naganur, Karadakal, Devaragonal, Ratnal, Peth Ammapur, Waganagेरा, Khanapur (SH), Sugur, Devatkal, Devapur, Almal and Shantapur. Shahapur: Constituencies include Mudabool, Madarki, Shirwal, Hotapeth, Chatnalli, Gogipeth, Gogi (K), Ukkinhal, Chamanal, Khanapur, Kakkasagera, Hosakera, Naganatagi, Kannakollur, Vanadurg, Sagar, Rastapur and Kollur. Wadagera: The proposed roster covers Naikal, Gulsaram, Tadibidi, Kurukunda, Ullesugur, Halagera, Wadagera, Haiyal (B), Konkal, Tumakuru and Bendebembali. Yadgir: Constituencies include Yaragol, Arakera (B), Thanagundi, Allipur, Munnal, Kotagera, Hattikuni, Honagera, Bandalli, Mundargi, Ramasamudra, Arakera (K), Varkanalli, Balichakra, Kauluru, Killankera, Saidapur, Kadechur and Badiyal. Gurmitkal: The list includes Gajarakot, Kakalwar, Yampad, Kandakur, Yalleri, Yalasatti, Madhara, Kanekal, Jaigram, Ajalapur, Chandriki, Putpak and Konkal. BOX The draft notification specifies different reservation categories for individual constituencies, including seats reserved for women under SC, ST, OBC-A and general categories.