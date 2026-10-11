Zelenskiy offers halt to refinery strikes

KYIV Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that his nation is prepared to suspend drone and missile operations targeting Russian oil refineries, provided Moscow implements a complete and verifiable halt to its continuous bombardment of Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Speaking through his official Telegram channel, Zelenskiy emphasized that any meaningful pathway toward de-escalating the ongoing military conflict must be built upon the foundation of strict reciprocity. He stressed that unilateral concessions are impossible without concrete security guarantees from international partners and a genuine cessation of hostilities from the Kremlin against critical civilian utility grids. The announcement arrives amid intense diplomatic and political friction. Just a day prior, United States President Donald Trump issued a sharp public rebuke, demanding that Ukraine halt its strategic campaign against Russian petroleum facilities and controversially suggesting that Kyiv should consider leadership changes. Despite mounting external pressures from Washington, Zelenskiy maintained that his administration remains focused on defensive resilience and diplomatic engagement. He confirmed plans for high-level consultations with key European heads of state throughout Sunday. These discussions primarily center on accelerating the delivery of critical military assistance, specifically addressing daily deficits in advanced air defense systems and securing vital ammunition supplies required to protect Ukrainian airspace and sustain combat aircraft operations. As the energy sector remains a primary theater of economic warfare for both belligerents, international observers are closely watching whether this conditional olive branch could pave the way for a broader cessation of infrastructure attacks, or if the diplomatic deadlock will intensify further as winter approaches.