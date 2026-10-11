City’s busy Station Road turns into accident traps, residents demand speed breakers

CH NEWS VIJAYAPURA For commuters travelling along the busy Station Road–Gandhi Circle stretch, taking a turn has become a test of patience and safety. With vehicles moving continuously throughout the day and night, the absence of speed breakers at crucial turning points is raising concerns among residents, who fear that these locations could turn into major accident-prone zones. Residents of Gopalpur Street have urged the Traffic Police Department and Mahanagara Palike to conduct an immediate inspection and install speed breakers at vulnerable junctions, particularly in front of Meghraj Hotel and near the turn leading towards Madhuvan Hotel. According to residents, motorists attempting to take a right turn in front of Meghraj Hotel often have to wait for 10 to 15 minutes because of the continuous flow of vehicles. Two-wheelers and other vehicles approaching at high speeds make it difficult for commuters to cross or turn safely. Residents allege that accidents have occurred at these locations and that the risk continues to persist. A major concern is the stretch from Gol Gumbaz towards Darbar High School. While a speed breaker is reportedly present near Gol Gumbaz, residents point out that there is no similar speed-control measure for a considerable distance beyond it. They allege that some two-wheeler riders accelerate along this stretch, creating dangerous conditions for motorists waiting to turn into connecting roads and for other road users. The turning point in front of Meghraj Hotel is particularly concerning, as vehicles coming from Station Road towards Gandhi Circle move through the junction while motorists attempting to turn towards residential streets struggle to find a safe gap. The junction near Madhuvan Hotel is another spot that requires urgent attention, residents say. Vehicles travelling at high speeds make it difficult for motorists emerging from the Madhuvan Hotel side to take a turn towards Gandhi Circle.With traffic moving from multiple directions, the absence of adequate speed-control measures increases the risk of collisions. Residents fear that unless preventive steps are taken, this stretch could witness further accidents. Speed breakers, wherever technically appropriate, along with warning signs, road markings and proper traffic management, could help reduce vehicle speeds and make turning movements safer. However, merely installing a speed breaker at one point may not be sufficient without assessing the entire stretch and identifying other vulnerable locations. Residents have appealed to the Traffic Police and the Mahanagara Palike to jointly inspect the road, assess accident risks and take immediate corrective measures. They have specifically demanded a speed breaker in front of Meghraj Hotel and suitable speed-control measures near Madhuvan Hotel.The demand is not simply for a road facility but for the safety of daily commuters, pedestrians and residents entering and leaving their homes. QUOTE The message from residents is clear: identify the danger spots, regulate vehicle speeds and act before another accident turns a preventable risk into a tragedy.