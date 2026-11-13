Children’s Science Fair to attract 10,000 students

VIJAYAPURA: A grand Children’s Science Fair will be organised at A.B. Jatti School in Tikota town of Vijayapura district on Nov 14 to mark Children’s Day. Around 10,000 students are expected to participate in the event, District In-charge Minister M.B. Patil said.

Minister M.B. Patil and State Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa will take part in the programme. The event is being organised to encourage scientific thinking, creativity and curiosity among children and provide them with an opportunity to explore new ideas and innovations.

The science fair will offer a platform for students to display their talents through scientific models, experiments and innovative projects. Students will get an opportunity to present their ideas, explain their work and learn from the exhibits and activities showcased by their peers.

The organisers aim to promote scientific temper and develop research-oriented thinking among young learners. The event is also expected to encourage children to ask questions, explore practical solutions and understand how scientific knowledge can be applied in everyday life.

The fair will focus on nurturing creativity and motivating students to take an active interest in science, technology and research. By bringing together a large number of students, it is expected to create an atmosphere of learning, interaction and healthy exchange of ideas.

Minister M.B. Patil said the initiative would help identify and encourage the scientific abilities of students. He said such programmes were important to motivate children towards creative learning, innovation and research.

The participation of nearly 10,000 students is expected to make the event a major educational gathering in the district. The organisers hope the fair will inspire young minds and strengthen their interest in scientific exploration and innovation.