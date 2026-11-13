Centre reaffirms Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail line doubling plan

MANGALURU: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reiterated the Central Government’s commitment to doubling the railway line between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, stating that approval has already been granted for the Final Location Survey (FLS) and preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Speaking to reporters after arriving at Mangaluru International Airport, Vaishnaw said the proposed doubling project was important for improving railway connectivity between coastal Karnataka and the state capital. He confirmed that work on preparing the DPR was currently underway.

The Minister said construction in the Western Ghats posed significant engineering challenges because of the steep terrain. Therefore, the railway department was redesigning the entire route to ensure a moderate gradient for the proposed second track. This would help avoid the steep-gradient problems encountered during the construction of the existing railway line.

Dakshina Kannada MP K. Brijesh Chowta said the Centre had initiated the process for the long-pending project and expressed confidence that the DPR would be submitted by January. He said the additional track would be planned alongside the existing railway alignment through the Ghat section.

On the proposed merger of Konkan Railway with Indian Railways, Vaishnaw said the process required the consent of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala, as these states hold equity in the Konkan Railway Corporation along with the Union Government. Requests had been sent to the respective Chief Ministers, and the merger would proceed after receiving their approval.

The Minister also announced the launch of a Vande Bharat train service connecting Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Madgaon. He said technical challenges involving steep gradients and electrification in the Ghat section had been addressed to facilitate the service.

Rejecting allegations by Karnataka Minister M.B. Patil that the state was being neglected in railway development, Vaishnaw said railway projects worth approximately ₹75,000 crore were currently underway in Karnataka.

He cited Vande Bharat services, bullet train-related developments and railway station redevelopment projects as examples of the Centre’s investments.

He also highlighted the completion of electrification between Subramanya and Sakleshpur, involving an expenditure of ₹25 crore under railway development initiatives.