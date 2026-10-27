Blackbuck Dies After Road Accident on Raichur–Sindhanur Highway

RAICHUR A blackbuck died after being hit by a vehicle on the Raichur–Sindhanur four-lane state highway near Pothnal village in Manvi taluk. The blackbuck sustained injuries in the accident near a petrol bunk at Pothnal. On noticing the injured animal, members of the public immediately alerted the Forest Department, hoping to save its life. Forest Department personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured blackbuck to Manvi for assistance. However, the animal succumbed to its injuries. District Forest Officer Suresh Babu said the carcass was disposed of in accordance with Forest Department regulations. Blackbucks are frequently spotted around Kapagal, the outskirts of Manvi town and Pothnal, all located along the Raichur–Sindhanur highway. Wildlife movement towards roads and human settlements is common as animals venture out in search of food and drinking water. The incident has raised concerns among environmentalists about the dangers posed by speeding vehicles to wildlife in the region. They have urged the Forest Department to identify stretches frequently crossed by blackbucks and install warning signs on both sides of the highway to alert motorists. They have also called for appropriate measures to control vehicle speeds in wildlife movement zones to prevent similar accidents and protect animals.