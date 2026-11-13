Belagavi district secures 31 posts in board appointments

BELAGAVI: Belagavi district has secured 31 positions in the Karnataka government’s latest appointments to various boards and corporations, bringing cheer to Congress workers who had been waiting for political recognition since the party came to power.

The state government issued an order on appointing 428 Congress workers as directors and members of various government boards and corporations. Belagavi, which has 18 Assembly constituencies, received 31 positions, with representation given to party workers from several taluks.

The appointments had been delayed repeatedly despite demands from party leaders and workers for suitable positions in government bodies. Several aspirants had approached ministers, MLAs and senior party leaders seeking recognition for their organisational work. The latest announcement has therefore generated considerable enthusiasm among Congress workers in the district.

The appointments cover several important institutions, including the Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation, Maratha Development Corporation, Kittur Development Authority and Renuka Yellamma Temple Development Authority.

Who got what

Among those appointed to the Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation are Sanganagouda Patil, Sidraya Eerappa Yaladagi and Basappa A. Kore. Raju Maruti Kadolkar, Subhash Babu Kasarkar and Dhanaji Anand Chavan have been appointed to the Maratha Development Corporation.

Other appointments include Ningappa Arakeri to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation, Vijaykumar Rathod to the Karnataka Tanda and Banjara Development Corporation, and Mallikarjuna Jyotigowda Patil to the Koodala Sangama Development Board.

Belagavi representatives have also secured positions in HESCOM, NWKRTC, Karnataka Power Corporation, Karnataka Biodiversity Board, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation and several other institutions.

‘A significant achievement’

Congress Belagavi Rural District President Basavaraja Shegavi said securing 31 positions for the district was a significant achievement, despite the delay. He congratulated the appointees and urged them to strengthen the party through their work.

He also expressed hope that Belagavi would receive greater representation in future appointments of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons. Shegavi advised disappointed party workers to remain patient, assuring them that dedicated service would receive recognition.