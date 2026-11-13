Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates AIR FM station in Udupi

UDUPI: Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a new All India Radio (AIR) FM transmission station in Udupi on Friday, fulfilling a long-standing demand of radio listeners in the coastal district.

The station has been established at an estimated cost of ₹2.85 crore, with a transmission capacity of one kilowatt. It will broadcast programmes on 101.9 MHz and is expected to cover an area of approximately 30 km, benefiting listeners in Udupi and neighbouring regions.

During his visit, Vaishnaw also spoke about the proposed merger of Konkan Railway with Indian Railways. He said the consent of the Karnataka and Kerala governments was essential for taking the proposal forward.

He said plans were being considered to complete double-tracking work at around 10 railway stations along the Konkan Railway route. A proposal to construct two tunnels was also under consideration, and discussions would be held with local legislators regarding the development and upgradation of Byndoor and Barkur railway stations.

Vaishnaw travelled to Udupi from Mangaluru by train and later visited Sri Krishna Matha to offer prayers. He received blessings from Sri Vedavardhana Teertha Sripada of Shirur Matha.

Udupi MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, Dakshina Kannada MP K. Brijesh Chowta and MLAs Yashpal Suvarna, Gururaj Gantihole and Kiran Kumar Kodgi attended the programme.