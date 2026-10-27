A special celebration of the full moon of earth

CH NEWS SHIVAMOGGA The farming community in Malnad celebrated the Bhoomi Punnim festival with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm. It is believed that during this time, as the crops grow in abundance, Mother Earth becomes pregnant and looks beautiful. Therefore, farmers decorate Mother Earth in a special way like Seemantha and worship her with devotion and devotion. This festival is especially unique among the Ediga-Deevara community of the Malnad region. They prepare a 'Bhoomani Butti', decorated with colorful pictures, and carry various home-made snacks and dishes to the fields. This meal, prepared with love throughout the night, is offered as an offering to Mother Earth in the field, and then the entire family sits in the field and enjoys the meal collectively, which is a special tradition here. This celebration took place with great pomp and show across district, especially in Sagar, Thirthahalli, Hosanagar and parts of Anandpur, Puradalu, Shettyhalli, Maleshankar etc. Many farmer families, including the family of Manjunath, a government officer from an Anandpura farmer family, celebrated Bhoomi Purnima in their lands in a traditional manner. During the Bhumi Purnima, the crops sown in the fields are in the stage of ripening and the grains are in the stage of hardening, and the harvest of various crops including areca nut, coconut, and banana has been good. Since ancient times, the farmers have been celebrating the Bhumi Purnima festival in the belief that Mother Earth is pregnant on this occasion. They prepare various kinds of food for Mother Earth. It is customary to fill them in a cane or bamboo basket decorated with flowers and carry them from the house to the place of worship on the head of the head of the household. While some people worship the rice plants in the paddy field, those who have areca nut gardens dress the areca nut tree in a saree and adorn it with ornaments. They perform special worship with their families. Then, they offer various types of food to the gods and Mother Earth, place a stick in the field, and pray to Mother Earth to give them a good harvest and do good things for our family, he said.