71 apply for Dheemantha Awards; Mayor vows fair selection

A designated committee will evaluate applicants’ backgrounds and achievements to select two to three deserving recipients per category.

HUBBALLI: The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has decided to confer its prestigious ‘Dheemantha Awards’ on achievers this year, with Mayor Durgamma Bijawad assuring that only genuinely deserving individuals will be selected.

The annual awards, presented as part of the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, recognise individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions across 21 fields, including literature, art, sports, social service, medicine, journalism, theatre, music, yoga, agriculture and research.

The award ceremony, which is usually held on November 1, has been scheduled for November 18 this year. The date was finalised following consultations with Kannada organisations.

According to the Mayor, the selection process is currently under way, and the corporation has received 71 applications so far. The intention is to identify two to three deserving candidates from each category. A designated selection committee will examine the applications and assess the achievements, contributions and backgrounds of the applicants before finalising the recipients.

The selection process has attracted considerable public attention following allegations of irregularities in last year’s awards. Objections were raised over the selection of more than 20 recipients from a single field. Questions were also raised about the eligibility of certain awardees in the social service category.

Responding to these concerns, Mayor Durgamma Bijawad said the corporation would take all necessary precautions to prevent a recurrence of last year’s confusion and ensure that the awards retain their prestige and credibility.

She said the selection committee would conduct a thorough examination of all applications before announcing the final list of awardees.

The Mayor also said preparations were under way to organise the November 18 ceremony on a grand scale. The corporation intends to make this year’s event meaningful by recognising individuals and organisations whose achievements have made a genuine contribution to society.

The Dheemantha Awards are among the civic body’s important initiatives to recognise and encourage outstanding contributions in various fields.