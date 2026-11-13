₹5 crore roadwork launched in Bidar South

BIDAR: Bidar South MLA Dr. Shailendra Beldale has launched a road asphalting project worth ₹5 crore, connecting Sadughata through Nagoora to the Mannalli main road. The project aims to improve rural connectivity and provide better transport facilities to residents of the constituency.

The improved road is expected to benefit farmers, students, traders and other commuters by making daily travel easier and providing better access to Bidar town and nearby areas.

Speaking after launching the work, Dr. Beldale said the development of basic infrastructure in rural areas was among his priorities. He said road improvement works were being taken up in different villages in phases to ensure that development reached every part of the constituency.

He instructed the concerned officials and contractors to maintain construction quality and follow prescribed technical standards. He also directed them to complete the work within the stipulated deadline and ensure that the road was made available for public use without unnecessary delay. He warned against substandard construction.

The MLA further said that development should not remain limited to urban areas. Equal importance was being given to essential facilities such as roads, drinking water, electricity, education and healthcare in rural villages. He added that infrastructure projects were being planned according to public needs.

Villager Virashetti welcomed the project and said residents had been waiting for better road connectivity for a long time. He thanked the MLA for taking up the work, stating that the improved road would make transportation easier for farmers, students and the general public.

Several local leaders and villagers attended the programme, including Suresh Mashetti, Sanjukumar Tharathare, Sanjukumar Koli, Santhosh Reddy, Penta Reddy, Rajareddy, Venkatareddy, Anand, Sangamesha, Tukka Reddy, Srikanth Reddy, Rajkumar Upara, Ganesh, Rahul, Razak, Ismail, Vishal Athivala, Sangamesha Swami, Amara and Akash Reddy.