4 Kalaburagi sugar factories agree to pay ₹3,400

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi Four sugar factories in Kalaburagi district have agreed to pay ₹3,400 per tonne of sugarcane procured from farmers for the 2026-27 crushing season, Deputy Commissioner Ikram Sharief said. The decision was reached following a meeting convened by the Deputy Commissioner with representatives of sugar factories to discuss the procurement price for sugarcane grown in the district. The issue had remained unresolved despite two earlier rounds of discussions between farmers and factory representatives. At the previous meeting, the factories had offered ₹3,200 per tonne, but farmers rejected the proposal and insisted on a higher price. Following further negotiations, four factories agreed to the revised rate of ₹3,400 per tonne, addressing the main demand raised by sugarcane growers. The factories that accepted the price are Ugar Sugar Works Ltd., KPR Sugars and Apparels Ltd., Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. and NSL Sugars. Under the agreement, the factories will pay ₹3,200 per tonne as the first instalment. The remaining ₹200 per tonne will be paid as the second instalment, taking the total procurement price to ₹3,400 per tonne. The agreement is expected to provide relief to sugarcane growers who had been seeking a better price for their produce amid rising cultivation expenses. Farmers had maintained that the earlier offer of ₹3,200 per tonne was inadequate and had pressed the factory managements to improve the rate. Announcing the development through an official press statement, DC Ikram Sharief said the agreement was reached after sustained discussions with the factory managements to address the concerns of farmers. The revised price marks a breakthrough in negotiations between growers and the four factories for the current crushing season. The agreed payment structure provides for the initial amount and the balance to be paid in a second instalment.