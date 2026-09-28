Mysuru

Get ready for five electrifying evenings of music, dance and entertainment as Yuva Dasara 2026 promises a vibrant musical extravaganza with the theme ‘A New Experience Every Day’. The five-day festival will be held from October 13 to 17, from 5.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m., near the Jwalamukhi Tripurasundari Temple on the Mysuru Ring Road. The celebrations will get off to a star-studded start on October 13, with renowned dancer, choreographer and actor Prabhudeva inaugurating the event. Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah will be the chief guest. Five nights, five musical experiences The main celebrity performances will be held every evening from 7.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. October 13 — A Musical Opening: Renowned music composer Ajaneesh Loknath and his team will present an exciting musical evening featuring singers A.B.B., Nakash Aziz, Vasuki Vaibhav, Sai Vignesh, Ananya Bhat, Mangli, Jaskaran Singh and Aishwarya Rangarajan, along with C.R. Bobby, Harshika Devanath, Aniruddha Shastry, Indu Nagaraj and Sheshank Sheshagiri. October 14 — Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Live: The celebrated Indian music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will take the stage for a special musical performance. October 15 — Sid Sriram Night: Popular multi-lingual singer Sid Sriram will headline the evening with his much-loved musical performances. October 16 — Sandalwood Night: A star-studded Sandalwood Night will feature popular names including Shivarajkumar, Rachita Ram, Vijay Prakash, Rajesh Krishnan, Chandan Shetty, All OK and Anuradha Bhat, along with other renowned singers and performers. October 17 — Jasmine Sandlas & Rasamanjari: The grand finale will feature popular singer Jasmine Sandlas, followed by special Rasa Sanje performances, bringing the five-day musical celebration to a colourful close. Every day between the gaps of the star performs, the selected local artists and performers from different parts of the region will be held every day from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. With a mix of celebrated stars, popular singers, Sandalwood performers and local talent, Yuva Dasara 2026 is set to turn Mysuru evenings into a vibrant celebration of music and youth culture.