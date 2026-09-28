Mysuru

As part of the cultural and sporting celebrations of Mysuru Dasara 2026, the Dasara Kambala, the traditional folk sport of coastal Karnataka, is being organised on a grand scale for the first time. An online portal has now been officially launched to facilitate the registration process for the historic sporting event. Urban Development and Mysuru District-In-Charge Minister Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah released the posters of the Kambala event in Mysuru. MLAs, G.T.Deve Gowda and Anuil Chikmadu, MLC Dr Thimmaiah, DC G Laksmikanth Reddy and others were present. Kambala, one of the major attractions of this year’s Dasara, will be held on the Outer Ring Road at Sathagalli, near the VTU Regional Centre, Mysuru. Owners of Kambala buffaloes and traditional Kambala runners who wish to participate can register their names under the various competition categories. Interested participants can visit https://kambala.milieumedia.in⁠ for details and to complete the registration process. The last date for submitting applications and entries is September 30. Those wishing to apply offline can obtain the physical application form from the Zilla Panchayat office, the Kambala Sub-Committee’s Working Chairman and Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary (Development) said in a statement.