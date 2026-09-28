CH NEWS, UDUPI

Securing marks in examination is not a big deal. Along with that, there should also be good manners. Develop the quality of bowing down to your father and mother, said Vishwapriyatirtha Sripada of Adamaru Math. He was speaking at a scholarship distribution ceremony organised by Vidyaposhak, an affiliate of the Yakshagana Kalaranga under the auspices of the Paryaya Shiroor Math, to financially backward talented students of district at the Krishna Math's Rajangana. If guardians and teachers are two tracks, the steam train of students should move forward quickly on it. The Yakshagana art scene is working like a postman, taking from those who have and giving to those who have not, he said. Dr Mohan Alva, President of Alva's Educational Institutions, Moodbidri, said, our country has an ancient history. No other country has as much human resources as this country. That human resource should be put to good use. Despite the government and organizations doing a lot of work, there is still a gap between the poor and the rich in our country. We all need to work together to bridge that gap, he said. Coastal Development Board President MA Gafoor said, youth power should be the power of this nation. The work should be done to instill the feelings of the country in the minds of the youth. There is no greater charity than education. It is greater than food, said Paryaya Shiroor Mathadhish Vedavardhanatirtha Sripada. Speaking at the conclusion of the Vidyaposhak's donation distribution ceremony, he said, if there is water, there is a river; if there is knowledge, there is a human being, there is no virtue greater than philanthropy. 21.75 cr scholarship was distributed to 1,274 students. Cheques were distributed to 25 students and laptops were distributed to 15 students. The annual issue of Yakshagana Kalaranga Kalantaranga was released. Geethananda Foundation President Anand C. Kunder, Raviraja Belma, Dr Harishchandra, Parampalli Nataraja Upadhya, CA Ganesh Kanchan, Panamburu Vasudeva Aital, businessman Udaya Hegde spoke. The programme was inaugurated by Uday Kumar Saralattaya, Diwan of Paryaya Shiroor Math. Dr Narayana Sabhahita, Secretary of Manipal Academy of General Education,Dr P Narayana Yakshagana Kalaranga President M Gangadhar Rao, Secretary Murali Kadekar, Narayana Hegde participated.