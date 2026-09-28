Mysuru

A most respected seer of Karnataka, Sri Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji has been Invited to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 2026 on October 11 atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru. The district administration has decided to invite the seer of Koppal Gavi Math to inaugurate the world-famous Mysuru Dasara 2026 festivities, scheduled to begin on October 11. As part of the formal invitation, Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Deputy Commissioner and Special Officer for Dasara G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, and members of the Dasara Reception Committee will visit Gavi Math in Koppal at 11 a.m. on October 3. The delegation will personally present the invitation to Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji and request him to inaugurate the Dasara celebrations and grace the festivities. Dasara invitation ready The Dasara Reception Committee has prepared the official invitation card for the Mysuru Dasara 2026 celebrations. The district administration also offered prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill on Monday, carrying the newly prepared Dasara invitation card and seeking her blessings for the smooth and successful conduct of the festivities. Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S. Yukesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Aishwarya R., Chamundeshwari Development Authority Secretary Roopa and other officials were present. With the formal invitation process under way, preparations for the grand Mysuru Dasara 2026 have entered an important phase, with the district administration seeking divine blessings and the participation of the revered seer for the inaugural ceremony.