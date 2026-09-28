Mysuru

Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah served breakfast and had breakfast with the mahouts and their family members who have arrived in Mysuru along with the Dasara elephants for the world-famous Jamboo Savari. He also distributed kits containing essential commodities to them at the Palace premises on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Yathindra said preparations for this year's Dasara celebrations were progressing at a brisk pace. Meetings of the Dasara high-level committees and high-power connectivity meetings chaired by Chief Minister D.K.Shivakumar had already been held to review the preparations. Ministers have been assigned responsibility for overseeing various programmes on each day of the Dasara festivities. Meetings of the Dasara sub-committees have also been conducted, and arrangements have been made to ensure that all programmes from the opening day of Dasara until Vijayadashami are conducted smoothly, he said. Seer to open Dasara event Clarifying the reports regarding the Dasara inauguration, the minister said the Kannada and Culture Minister had discussed the matter with the proposed inaugurator and obtained consent before extending the invitation. He said instructions had been issued to temporarily suspend major road works in Mysuru city until the Dasara festivities concluded, so that tourists and the public would not face inconvenience during the festival. Alternative traffic arrangements have also been planned. He said the State Government was spending around ₹52,000 crore annually on guarantee schemes and clarified that none of the guarantee schemes would be discontinued, in accordance with the assurances given to the people. As in previous years, necessary arrangements have been made for the mahouts and kavadis, and responsibilities have been distributed among officials for this year's Dasara as well. Various sub-committees have been constituted to ensure the smooth conduct of programmes each day, with officials appointed to supervise them, he said. On the occasion, Dr. Yathindra also visited the temporary school set up for the children of mahouts, interacted with the children and watched their dance performance. He later released posters for various Dasara releated events. Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency MLA G.T. Devegowda, Legislative Council member Dr. D. Thimmaiah, H.D. Kote MLA and Karnataka Forest Development Corporation Chairman Anil Chikkamadu, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan,, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S. Yukesh, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi and others were present.